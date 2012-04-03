Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2012 | 8:35am EDT

Kentucky wins NCAA title

<p>Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (L) and guard Tyshawn Taylor (R) console forward Thomas Robinson after the Jayhawks were defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (L) and guard Tyshawn Taylor (R) console forward Thomas Robinson after the Jayhawks were defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (L) and guard Tyshawn Taylor (R) console forward Thomas Robinson after the Jayhawks were defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
1 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones carries the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones carries the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones carries the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis messes up the hair of head coach John Calipari as he holds the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis messes up the hair of head coach John Calipari as he holds the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012....more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis messes up the hair of head coach John Calipari as he holds the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats players celebrate defeating the Kansas Jayhawks to win the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats players celebrate defeating the Kansas Jayhawks to win the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats players celebrate defeating the Kansas Jayhawks to win the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis celebrates as he cuts the net after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis celebrates as he cuts the net after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis celebrates as he cuts the net after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
5 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (top) celebrates with teammates Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) and Eloy Vargas after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (top) celebrates with teammates Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) and Eloy Vargas after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012....more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (top) celebrates with teammates Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) and Eloy Vargas after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (R), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (C) and Eloy Vargas (L) celebrate after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (R), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (C) and Eloy Vargas (L) celebrate after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (R), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (C) and Eloy Vargas (L) celebrate after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 20
<p>Kansas Jayhawks guard Travis Releford sits at his locker in the team dressing room after his team was defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Kansas Jayhawks guard Travis Releford sits at his locker in the team dressing room after his team was defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks guard Travis Releford sits at his locker in the team dressing room after his team was defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
8 / 20
<p>Overall view of the court at tip off for the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Overall view of the court at tip off for the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Overall view of the court at tip off for the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
9 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (C) shoots over a falling Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (R) as Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson looks on during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (C) shoots over a falling Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (R) as Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson looks on during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2,...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (C) shoots over a falling Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (R) as Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson looks on during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
<p>Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self (R) talks to players Elijah Johnson (L) and Tyshawn Taylor during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self (R) talks to players Elijah Johnson (L) and Tyshawn Taylor during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self (R) talks to players Elijah Johnson (L) and Tyshawn Taylor during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
11 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Kansas Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson (R) guards Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones during the second half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kansas Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson (R) guards Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones during the second half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson (R) guards Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones during the second half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
13 / 20
<p>Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (40) and guard Travis Releford (R) block out Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (40) and guard Travis Releford (R) block out Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (40) and guard Travis Releford (R) block out Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 20
<p>Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
15 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 20
<p>Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
17 / 20
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
18 / 20
<p>Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
19 / 20
<p>Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Olympic hopes in Gaza

Olympic hopes in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Olympic hopes in Gaza

Olympic hopes in Gaza

Four Palestinians will participate in the upcoming London Olympics.

Mar 28 2012
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the week.

Mar 27 2012
March Madness

March Madness

NCAA highlights from all the brackets.

Mar 23 2012
Payton suspended

Payton suspended

The NFL suspends the Saints head coach for one season.

Mar 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast