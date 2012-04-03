Kentucky wins NCAA title
Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones carries the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis messes up the hair of head coach John Calipari as he holds the championship trophy after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats players celebrate defeating the Kansas Jayhawks to win the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis celebrates as he cuts the net after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (top) celebrates with teammates Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) and Eloy Vargas after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (R), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (C) and Eloy Vargas (L) celebrate after the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kansas Jayhawks guard Travis Releford sits at his locker in the team dressing room after his team was defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Overall view of the court at tip off for the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (C) shoots over a falling Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (R) as Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson looks on during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self (R) talks to players Elijah Johnson (L) and Tyshawn Taylor during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kansas Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson (R) guards Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones during the second half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kansas Jayhawks forward Kevin Young (40) and guard Travis Releford (R) block out Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis during the second half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
