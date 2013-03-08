Edition:
Kenya decides

<p>A man reads the morning edition of The Standard newspaper showing provisional results for the two main presidential election contenders in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. Kenya said it was determined to complete the count on Friday in a tight presidential race that has put Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of his main rival Prime Minister Raila Odinga and in with a chance of outright victory. REUTERS/Julia Sestier</p>

A man reads the morning edition of The Standard newspaper showing provisional results for the two main presidential election contenders in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. Kenya said it was determined to complete the count on Friday in a tight presidential race that has put Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of his main rival Prime Minister Raila Odinga and in with a chance of outright victory. REUTERS/Julia Sestier

<p>Supporters of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga watch election results on television in the Mathare slum in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

Supporters of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga watch election results on television in the Mathare slum in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>A woman in a bar follows the latest provisional electoral results on the television in Kibagare slum in Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman in a bar follows the latest provisional electoral results on the television in Kibagare slum in Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A young girl walks past election posters and a slogan calling for peace in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 7, 2013. The running mate of Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga called for the vote count to be halted on Thursday and cast doubt on the fairness of a process still incomplete three days after the poll, remarks that could inflame a largely peaceful election. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

A young girl walks past election posters and a slogan calling for peace in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 7, 2013. The running mate of Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga called for the vote count to be halted on Thursday and cast doubt on the fairness of a process still incomplete three days after the poll, remarks that could inflame a largely peaceful election. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

<p>A supporter of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga sits in front of his poster outside his house as he waits for election results in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A supporter of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga sits in front of his poster outside his house as he waits for election results in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A man listens to a radio to hear news on election results at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. Kenyan authorities were racing to gather final election results on Wednesday after a partial count gave the lead to a politician wanted in The Hague over violence following the previous vote. Counting since Monday's voting has been slow and complicated by hitches in a new electronic system. Politicians have complained about flaws in the process, stirring fears of a repeat of the troubles after the election five years ago. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A man listens to a radio to hear news on election results at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. Kenyan authorities were racing to gather final election results on Wednesday after a partial count gave the lead to a politician wanted in The Hague over violence following the previous vote. Counting since Monday's voting has been slow and complicated by hitches in a new electronic system. Politicians have complained about flaws in the process, stirring fears of a repeat of the troubles after the election five years ago. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Supporters of Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) celebrate after their parliamentary candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre in Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Goran Tomasevic</p>

Supporters of Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) celebrate after their parliamentary candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre in Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Goran Tomasevic

<p>People discuss the presidential elections results in the western town of Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) from the capital Nairobi, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

People discuss the presidential elections results in the western town of Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) from the capital Nairobi, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Policemen close the gate of a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Goran Tomasevic</p>

Policemen close the gate of a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Goran Tomasevic

<p>Akida Ramadan, shows his wounds from attack by masked men on the eve of the elections, at his house at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Akida Ramadan, shows his wounds from attack by masked men on the eve of the elections, at his house at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Three men, suspected of murdering policemen, look on inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa, March 5, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in two attacks by machete-wielding gangs on the restive coast hours before voting started on Monday. The men were detained by the police on Monday in connection to the murder of policemen near a polling station in Mombasa just before voting began, according to police officials. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Three men, suspected of murdering policemen, look on inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa, March 5, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in two attacks by machete-wielding gangs on the restive coast hours before voting started on Monday. The men were detained by the police on Monday in connection to the murder of policemen near a polling station in Mombasa just before voting began, according to police officials. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Two men suspected of murdering policemen during presidential and parliamentary elections are seen inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Two men suspected of murdering policemen during presidential and parliamentary elections are seen inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Members of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) gesture as they wait to hear if their candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

Members of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) gesture as they wait to hear if their candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>A member of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) screams as she waits to see if her candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

A member of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) screams as she waits to see if her candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>A woman waits outside a tallying centre with a Kenyan police officer guarding the gate at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

A woman waits outside a tallying centre with a Kenyan police officer guarding the gate at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>A political party representative sleeps in a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A political party representative sleeps in a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An electoral official carries a box with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An electoral official carries a box with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Kenyan prison service officer stands in front of boxes filled with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Kenyan prison service officer stands in front of boxes filled with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Ballot boxes for the various Kenyan electoral positions are seen at Saint Teresa's Girls High School in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

Ballot boxes for the various Kenyan electoral positions are seen at Saint Teresa's Girls High School in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

<p>Official's from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) work at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo</p>

Official's from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) work at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo

<p>People cast their votes near the end of the day during the Kenyan general elections at the Wabera primary school in Isiolo, northern Kenya on March 4, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in attacks by machete-wielding gangs on Monday as millions of Kenyans voted in the first presidential election since a disputed 2007 poll unleashed weeks of tribal bloodshed. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

People cast their votes near the end of the day during the Kenyan general elections at the Wabera primary school in Isiolo, northern Kenya on March 4, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in attacks by machete-wielding gangs on Monday as millions of Kenyans voted in the first presidential election since a disputed 2007 poll unleashed weeks of tribal bloodshed. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>People queue to cast their ballots as polling stations prepare to close during the presidential and parliamentary elections, at Kibera primary school in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

People queue to cast their ballots as polling stations prepare to close during the presidential and parliamentary elections, at Kibera primary school in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Kenyan police officers prepare to carry the body of a colleague killed during night clashes, near the port city of Mombasa, March 4, 2013. At least four Kenyan police officers, deployed to keep the peace in a tense presidential election following hundreds of deaths after a 2007 vote, were hacked to death by a gang hours before polling stations opened on Monday, a senior officer said. REUTERS/Peter Imbote</p>

Kenyan police officers prepare to carry the body of a colleague killed during night clashes, near the port city of Mombasa, March 4, 2013. At least four Kenyan police officers, deployed to keep the peace in a tense presidential election following hundreds of deaths after a 2007 vote, were hacked to death by a gang hours before polling stations opened on Monday, a senior officer said. REUTERS/Peter Imbote

<p>Akida Ramadhan is assisted by his neighbour in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Akida Ramadhan is assisted by his neighbour in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Akida Ramadhan rests in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Akida Ramadhan rests in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>A Masai woman walks out of a polling station after she casts her ballot papers during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. Kenyans voted on Monday in a presidential election they hope will rebuild its credentials as one of Africa's most stable democracies after a disputed 2007 vote triggered nationwide tribal violence and left more than 1,200 people dead. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Masai woman walks out of a polling station after she casts her ballot papers during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. Kenyans voted on Monday in a presidential election they hope will rebuild its credentials as one of Africa's most stable democracies after a disputed 2007 vote triggered nationwide tribal violence and left more than 1,200 people dead. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Masai woman casts her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Masai woman casts her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Masai women wait to cast ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Masai women wait to cast ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An electoral worker helps a Masai woman to casts her ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An electoral worker helps a Masai woman to casts her ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in a school yard in the Mlango Kubwa ward of Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier</p>

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in a school yard in the Mlango Kubwa ward of Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier

<p>Kenyans wait in line to cast their votes in the Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

Kenyans wait in line to cast their votes in the Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

<p>Kenyans line up in the dark at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

Kenyans line up in the dark at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>Officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sort out ballot papers after voting closes for presidential and parliamentary elections in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sort out ballot papers after voting closes for presidential and parliamentary elections in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>An election observer and her team start the counting of votes at Mathari Polytechnic polling centre in Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier</p>

An election observer and her team start the counting of votes at Mathari Polytechnic polling centre in Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier

<p>Unidentified people sift through the remains of a burnt car belonging to former Shinyalu legislator Justus Kizito in Lukango area of Shinyalu constituency in Kakamega, west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Imbote</p>

Unidentified people sift through the remains of a burnt car belonging to former Shinyalu legislator Justus Kizito in Lukango area of Shinyalu constituency in Kakamega, west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Imbote

<p>Kenyans look at the body of a member of the Mombasa Republican Council MRC who was shot dead at Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Kenyans look at the body of a member of the Mombasa Republican Council MRC who was shot dead at Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Elderly Kenyans rest outside a polling station guarded by an armed policewoman in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

Elderly Kenyans rest outside a polling station guarded by an armed policewoman in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Masai woman holds her ID card as she waits to cast her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Masai woman holds her ID card as she waits to cast her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A woman casts her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman casts her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>An elderly lady moves to the front of the line as other voters line up to cast their ballot at a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

An elderly lady moves to the front of the line as other voters line up to cast their ballot at a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta talks with the media after casting his ballot at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta talks with the media after casting his ballot at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

<p>A woman carries her child after casting her ballot during the presidential and parliamentary elections at Manyatta Primary school in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A woman carries her child after casting her ballot during the presidential and parliamentary elections at Manyatta Primary school in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A woman waits to vote at Kibera primary school during the presidential election in Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

A woman waits to vote at Kibera primary school during the presidential election in Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>People wait in line to cast their ballots in front of a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People wait in line to cast their ballots in front of a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A woman looks on as she waits to cast her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman looks on as she waits to cast her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>People wait to cast their votes during the Kenyan general elections at the Ldergesi primary school in Archers Post, Isiolo County in northern Kenya March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

People wait to cast their votes during the Kenyan general elections at the Ldergesi primary school in Archers Post, Isiolo County in northern Kenya March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) is crowded by media after voting in Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) is crowded by media after voting in Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

<p>Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters jump over a security fence as they scramble to get hold of the party's T-shirts during the last campaign rally at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters jump over a security fence as they scramble to get hold of the party's T-shirts during the last campaign rally at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Supporters of Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta arrive for the last campaign rally in the Uhuru Park grounds in the capital Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Supporters of Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta arrive for the last campaign rally in the Uhuru Park grounds in the capital Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

