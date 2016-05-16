Kenya protests turn violent
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday at stone-throwing protesters during a demonstration in the centre of Nairobi against an electoral oversight body...more
Policemen beat a protester inside a building during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester beaten by Kenya policemen bleeds during clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kenyan policeman beats a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen beat protesters during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenya policemen beat a protester during clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kenyan policeman beats a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen beat protesters during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester beaten by Kenyan policemen bleeds during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters run away from the police during clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Trudeau visits Fort McMurray
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the devastation in Fort McMurray after wildfires tore through the area.
U.S. Navy SEAL funeral
U.S. Navy SEAL Charles H. Keating IV, who was fatally wounded in a battle with Islamic State forces in Iraq, is remembered in Coronado, California.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
Cracking the brass ceiling
Some of the women who hold senior positions in the U.S. military.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.