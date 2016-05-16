Edition:
Kenya protests turn violent

Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday at stone-throwing protesters during a demonstration in the centre of Nairobi against an electoral oversight body which the opposition want scrapped, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Policemen beat a protester inside a building during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A protester beaten by Kenya policemen bleeds during clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A Kenyan policeman beats a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat protesters during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenya policemen beat a protester during clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A Kenyan policeman beats a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Protesters run away from the police during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat protesters during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A protester beaten by Kenyan policemen bleeds during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Protesters run away from the police during clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
