Kenya protests turn violent

Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday at stone-throwing protesters during a demonstration in the centre of Nairobi against an electoral oversight body which the opposition want scrapped, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

