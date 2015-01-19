Edition:
Kenyan kids fight for playground

Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Nairobi, Kenya January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to disperse students at a school in Nairobi as the children protested against the potential loss of their playground. The playground was fenced off in December, during the school holidays, by a prominent developer who also claims ownership of the land. The title to the contested site is said to be in the name of Airport View Housing Limited, according to local media, with plans to use the space to build a parking lot for a hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Students from Langata primary school and activists run from teargas fired by riot police during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students from Langata primary school demolished a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students from Langata primary school hold placards as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An injured riot policeman is seen during a protest by students of Langata primary school and activist against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students from Langata primary school attempt to break through a gate during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi attempts to help a riot policeman injured in a scuffle during a protest by students of Langata primary school against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students from Langata primary school protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot police scuffle with members of the civil society after they demolished a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around Langata primary school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Cattle walk amidst teargas fired by riot police during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around Langata primary school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students from Langata primary school hold placards as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Students from Langata primary school and activists run from teargas fired by riot police during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

