Key moments at the DNC
Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim American soldier who was killed serving in Iraq, took aim at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying Trump has 'sacrificed nothing,' as he offered his copy of the U.S. Constitution to him. U.S. Army...more
President Barack Obama painted an optimistic picture of America's future and offered full-throated support for Hillary Clinton's bid to defeat Republican Donald Trump in a speech that electrified the Democratic National Convention. He urged Democrats...more
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed discontent with the political process that led to Hillary Clinton securing the party's nomination. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
At the Democratic convention, First Lady Michelle Obama called Hillary Clinton the candidate she trusts to "shape our children's lives," said "in this election, I'm with her." "I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves -- and I...more
Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic Party's White House nomination, coming back from a stinging defeat in her first presidential run in 2008 and surviving a bitter primary fight to become the first woman to head the ticket of a major party in U.S....more
In a symbolic show of party unity, Clinton's former rival, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, told the chairwoman from the convention floor that Clinton, 68, should be selected as the party's nominee at the dramatic climax of a state-by-state roll...more
International Disability Rights Advocate Anastasia Somoza took the stage in front of an image of Hillary Clinton and said "Donald Trump does not speak for me". REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine formally accepted the nomination and introduced himself to the voters. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hug at the end of Sanders' speech during the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Young
The convention opened in discord after a leak of hacked Democratic National Committee emails showed party officials favored Hillary Clinton over primary rival Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.
Protesters from various organizations surround men who were burning a modified American flag along the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called on fellow independent voters to vote for Hillary Clinton, saying, "together let's elect a sane, competent person" who is a "unifier." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chelsea Clinton took the stage to portray her mother Hillary Clinton as a loving, smart and playful woman qualified to be elected president of the United States. In a 12-minute introduction received warmly in a packed Philadelphia arena, Chelsea...more
Hillary Clinton cast herself as the steady leader at a "moment of reckoning" for America, contrasting her character with what she described as a dangerous and volatile Donald Trump. In the biggest speech of her quarter century in politics, Clinton...more
"America is once again at a moment of reckoning. Powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart," said Clinton, Obama's former secretary of state. "No wonder people are anxious and looking for reassurance - looking for steady leadership." ...more
