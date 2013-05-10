Kidnapped Cleveland women found
Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbor Sandra Guisao hugs Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, outside her Cleveland home, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbor Sandra Guisao hugs Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, outside her Cleveland home, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro in his Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office
Ariel Castro in his Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office
Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Joel Calon and his mother Sandra Guisao place a bear and welcome back balloons on a fence outside the home of Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Joel Calon and his mother Sandra Guisao place a bear and welcome back balloons on a fence outside the home of Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Next Slideshows
Men fall from building inferno
Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore, Pakistan, as other men fall from the higher floors.
Controversial Amazon dam
Amazonian Indians, fishermen, and local residents gather to fight the construction of the controversial Belo Monte dam in the Brazilian rainforest.
Hazy days in China
Air quality is of increasing concern to China's leadership.
Jodi Arias found guilty
A guilty verdict has been reached in the Jodi Arias trial, who was convicted in the 2008 killing of her boyfriend Travis Alexander.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.