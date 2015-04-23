Kids at the gun range
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old...more
A handgun lies on a target at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters at GAT Guns. The all-female group meets to learn firearm safety and to practice shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joanna Zuber reacts to her results from shooting at a target. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Andy Sweeney (L) speaks to Evelyn Garcia about the results from her target shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young
A shell casing ejects out a gun fired at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Dawn Waters (R) helps Alyssa Keehr with a jammed gun during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student aims at a target in the Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joanna Zuber and her father Ken Zuber listen to instructor Jerry Kau. REUTERS/Jim Young
A shell casing ejects out of a gun fired by Sam Minefield as his father Matthew looks on. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Wayne Inzerello demonstrates how to hold a handgun to Savannah Garner during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Jerry Kau (C) shows students Samantha Dolatowski (L), Joanna Zuber and Sam Minnifield (front on R) how to hold a handgun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Elaine Campo-Oplanic (R) gives advice on how to hold a firearm during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Hubble: A space odyssey
Twenty-five years have passed since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit.
Ultimate warriors
Thirty-eight elite anti-terror teams from 18 countries are participating in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition to test their military skills.
Salvador prison gang transfer
El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.
Unusual pets
Some unconventional choices for animal companions.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.