Kids at the gun range

Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old...more

Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old to teach them firearms safety and how to properly fire a handgun. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close