Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 30, 2015 | 9:00am EDT

Kids' Choice Awards

(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 29
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 29
Singer Shawn Mendes is slimed as he presents the award for Favorite Cartoon during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Shawn Mendes is slimed as he presents the award for Favorite Cartoon during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Singer Shawn Mendes is slimed as he presents the award for Favorite Cartoon during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 29
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Favorite New Artist during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Favorite New Artist during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Favorite New Artist during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 29
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 29
Adam Sandler slimes fellow actor Josh Gad on stage at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Adam Sandler slimes fellow actor Josh Gad on stage at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Adam Sandler slimes fellow actor Josh Gad on stage at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 29
Jamie Foxx and Zendaya present the award for Favorite Movie Actress during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jamie Foxx and Zendaya present the award for Favorite Movie Actress during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Jamie Foxx and Zendaya present the award for Favorite Movie Actress during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 29
Actress Angelina Jolie is congratulated by her daughters Zahara (L) and Shiloh after winning the Favorite Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Angelina Jolie is congratulated by her daughters Zahara (L) and Shiloh after winning the Favorite Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie is congratulated by her daughters Zahara (L) and Shiloh after winning the Favorite Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 29
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 29
The cast of "Austin and Ally" accept the award for Favortie Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of "Austin and Ally" accept the award for Favortie Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
The cast of "Austin and Ally" accept the award for Favortie Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 29
Actor Chris Pratt presents the award for Favorite Villain during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Chris Pratt presents the award for Favorite Villain during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actor Chris Pratt presents the award for Favorite Villain during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 29
Actress Angelina Jolie waves as she accepts the Best Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Angelina Jolie waves as she accepts the Best Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie waves as she accepts the Best Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 29
The cast of "The Thunderman" ride in a car inside a "slime wash" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of "The Thunderman" ride in a car inside a "slime wash" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
The cast of "The Thunderman" ride in a car inside a "slime wash" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 29
Nick Cannon laughs at Shawn Mendes, who was slimed, during the presentation of the award for Favorite Cartoon at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nick Cannon laughs at Shawn Mendes, who was slimed, during the presentation of the award for Favorite Cartoon at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Nick Cannon laughs at Shawn Mendes, who was slimed, during the presentation of the award for Favorite Cartoon at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 29
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 29
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 29
Actresses Bethany Mota (L) and Tia Mowry present the award for Favorite Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses Bethany Mota (L) and Tia Mowry present the award for Favorite Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actresses Bethany Mota (L) and Tia Mowry present the award for Favorite Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 29
Actors Chloe Bennett and Grant Gustin present the Favorite New Artist Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Chloe Bennett and Grant Gustin present the Favorite New Artist Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actors Chloe Bennett and Grant Gustin present the Favorite New Artist Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 29
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 29
(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter get slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter get slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter get slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 29
Singer Jennifer Lopez greets fans as she walks on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jennifer Lopez greets fans as she walks on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Singer Jennifer Lopez greets fans as she walks on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 29
Actress Angelina Jolie sits in the audience during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Angelina Jolie sits in the audience during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie sits in the audience during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 29
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 29
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 29
Actor Liam Hemsworth goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Male Action Star for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Liam Hemsworth goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Male Action Star for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actor Liam Hemsworth goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Male Action Star for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 29
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 29
Actress Angelina Jolie and her daughters Shiloh (Center, L) and Zahara (C) attend the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Angelina Jolie and her daughters Shiloh (Center, L) and Zahara (C) attend the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie and her daughters Shiloh (Center, L) and Zahara (C) attend the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 29
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 29
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Mad Men's Black and Red Ball

Mad Men's Black and Red Ball

Next Slideshows

Mad Men's Black and Red Ball

Mad Men's Black and Red Ball

Cast members of "Mad Men" celebrate the final seven episodes with a Black and Red Ball in Los Angeles.

Mar 26 2015
Jolie has ovaries removed

Jolie has ovaries removed

Oscar-winning film star Angelina Jolie said she has had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to avoid the risk of ovarian cancer, the disease that killed her...

Mar 24 2015
Dolce & Gabbana designs

Dolce & Gabbana designs

Outraged celebrities tore into Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after Dolce described children born to gay couples through fertility...

Mar 16 2015
The Duchess of Downton Abbey

The Duchess of Downton Abbey

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the set of Downton Abbey.

Mar 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast