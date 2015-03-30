Kids' Choice Awards
(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Shawn Mendes is slimed as he presents the award for Favorite Cartoon during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Favorite New Artist during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Sandler slimes fellow actor Josh Gad on stage at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Foxx and Zendaya present the award for Favorite Movie Actress during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Angelina Jolie is congratulated by her daughters Zahara (L) and Shiloh after winning the Favorite Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Austin and Ally" accept the award for Favortie Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Pratt presents the award for Favorite Villain during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Angelina Jolie waves as she accepts the Best Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "The Thunderman" ride in a car inside a "slime wash" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Cannon laughs at Shawn Mendes, who was slimed, during the presentation of the award for Favorite Cartoon at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Bethany Mota (L) and Tia Mowry present the award for Favorite Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Chloe Bennett and Grant Gustin present the Favorite New Artist Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter get slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez greets fans as she walks on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Angelina Jolie sits in the audience during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Liam Hemsworth goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Male Action Star for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Angelina Jolie and her daughters Shiloh (Center, L) and Zahara (C) attend the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Mad Men's Black and Red Ball
Cast members of "Mad Men" celebrate the final seven episodes with a Black and Red Ball in Los Angeles.
Jolie has ovaries removed
Oscar-winning film star Angelina Jolie said she has had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to avoid the risk of ovarian cancer, the disease that killed her...
Dolce & Gabbana designs
Outraged celebrities tore into Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after Dolce described children born to gay couples through fertility...
The Duchess of Downton Abbey
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the set of Downton Abbey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.