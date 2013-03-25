Kids Choice Awards
Kristen Stewart accepts the award from Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris for favorite movie actress at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kristen Stewart accepts the award from Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris for favorite movie actress at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Josh Duhamel performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Josh Duhamel performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christina Aguilera (L) and Pitbull perform at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christina Aguilera (L) and Pitbull perform at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart present an award at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart present an award at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian signs autographs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian signs autographs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Jaden Smith (L) and Willow Smith attend the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jaden Smith (L) and Willow Smith attend the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Ke$ha and Louie Sebert arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Ke$ha and Louie Sebert arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actor Nick Cannon arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actor Nick Cannon arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Pitbull gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Pitbull gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Alyson Stoner arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Alyson Stoner arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Willow Smith attends the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Willow Smith attends the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actres and singer Bella Thorne attends the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actres and singer Bella Thorne attends the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Rico Rodriguez (L) and Raini Rodriguez attend the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Rico Rodriguez (L) and Raini Rodriguez attend the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Producer Judd Apatow, with daughters Iris (L) and Maude (R) arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Producer Judd Apatow, with daughters Iris (L) and Maude (R) arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Next Slideshows
Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
NBC plans to move "The Tonight Show" to New York where Jimmy Fallon will succeed Jay Leno as host, the New York Times reported.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.