Pictures | Mon Mar 25, 2013

Kids Choice Awards

<p>Kristen Stewart accepts the award from Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris for favorite movie actress at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Host Josh Duhamel performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Katy Perry accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Christina Aguilera (L) and Pitbull perform at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actors Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart present an award at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian signs autographs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Jaden Smith (L) and Willow Smith attend the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Singer Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Singer Ke$ha and Louie Sebert arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Actor Nick Cannon arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Pitbull gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Actress Alyson Stoner arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Willow Smith attends the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Actres and singer Bella Thorne attends the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Rico Rodriguez (L) and Raini Rodriguez attend the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Producer Judd Apatow, with daughters Iris (L) and Maude (R) arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

