Pictures | Fri Jul 15, 2016 | 4:35pm EDT

Kids Choice Sport awards

Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
NFL player Rob Gronkowski (L) and show host Russell Wilson perform on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
(L-R) Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain, show host Russell Wilson and $50K Triple Shot contestant Oliver Callanan react during a contest at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Show host Russell Wilson gets "slimed" on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski (C) performs onstage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant reacts after he was "slimed" after accepting the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
NFL football player Cam Newton walks off stage after accepting the "King of Swag" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
(Rear, L-R) Actresses Madisyn Shipman and Cree Cicchino and MLB baseball player CC Sabathia (front, L) and NFL player Von Miller (front R) participate in an event on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
NBA basketball player Stephen Curry shoots hoops with large basketballs at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Skateboarder Tony Hawk (C) and former NFL football player Michael Strahan (2nd from R) participate in an on stage event at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Show host Russell Wilson kicks a soccer ball into the audience at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
NBA basketball player Chris Bosh greets fans as he arrives at the Kids Choice Sport awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
