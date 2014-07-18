Kids' Choice Sports awards
David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from his sons Cruz and Romeo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host former NFL player Michael Strahan and members of the audience are "slimed." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former NFL player Michael Strahan hosts the inaugural 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of country duo Florida Georgia Line perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Contestant Ricardo Jacobo, Jr. makes a basket to win $50,000. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host former NFL player Michael Strahan is "slimed." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host former NFL player Michael Strahan is "slimed." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pharrell Williams performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz kisses daughter Kennedy while accepting the Party Like a Sports Star Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host former NFL player Michael Strahan speaks onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Olympic snowboarder Kelly Clark and actor George Lopez speak onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson accepts the Favorite Newcomer Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former NFL player Michael Strahan walks with his daughters Isabella and Sophia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olympic short track speed skater Apolo Ohno poses. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Megan Fox. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Former soccer player David Beckham with sons Romeo and Cruz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NBA basketball player Kevin Durant. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Basketball player Metta World Peace. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk poses with Cathy Goodman and son Keegan Hawk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NBA basketball player Serge Ibaka. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Baseball player Casey Daigle and softball player Jennie Finch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Will Arnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musicians Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of the country duo Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olympic short track speed skater Apolo Ohno. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
