Pictures | Wed Dec 9, 2015

Kids code with Tim Cook

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez (R) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Third-grader Osiel Dominguez (R) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez (R) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children attend an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children attend an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Children attend an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook poses for a portrait during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook poses for a portrait during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook poses for a portrait during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A child attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Third-grader Osiel Dominguez attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pictures

Podcast