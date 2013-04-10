Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 10, 2013 | 7:55pm EDT

Kids day at Augusta

<p>Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 12
<p>Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 12
<p>Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 12
<p>Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 12
<p>Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 12
<p>Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 12
<p>Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 12
<p>Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 12
<p>Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 12
<p>Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 12
<p>Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 12
<p>Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
North Korean propaganda

North Korean propaganda

Next Slideshows

North Korean propaganda

North Korean propaganda

Images of North Korean propaganda.

Apr 10 2013
Circus of the alley

Circus of the alley

Every Monday street performers in Sao Paulo gather in an alley to share tricks.

Apr 10 2013
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Young ballet dancers audition to get into the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center in New York.

Apr 08 2013
The hunting games

The hunting games

Photographer Michaela Rehle follows Ramona Pohl-Uebel, her father and one hundred other hunters as they take part in a driven hunt event at one of Germany's...

Apr 08 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast