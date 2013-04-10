Kids day at Augusta
Zach Johnson helps one of his children putt during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Matt Kuchar of the U.S. walks off the first tee with his family during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Zach Johnson holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zach Johnson walks with one of his children during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Luke Donald reacts after his daughter Ellie holed a putt on the 9th green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson raises his son Caleb into the air as his wife Angie looks on on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson carries his son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson and his wife Angie applaud their son Caleb after he put the ball into the cup on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Angie Watson, wife of Bubba Watson carries their son Caleb on the 9th hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Luke Donald stands with his daughter Ellie on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brandt Snedeker stands with his daughter Lily on the first hole of the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
