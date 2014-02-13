Edition:
Kids reading to cats

<p>Desmond Allen reads to "Ginger," a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their reading skills and gain confidence. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Seth and Ethan Wiggins (R) read to "Stewart" and "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. The shelter animals can be a non-evaluative presence that can provide support and comfort to participants without judging them. Students showed sustained focus and maintained a higher state of awareness, as well as improved attitudes toward school, according to researchers at Tufts University. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Kaitlyn Karkoska reads to "Jingles" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Volunteer Alex Keefe (background) and employee Michele Karkoska (foreground) hold cats up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Samuel Trego plays with "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Samuel Trego and Ben Spiri (R) read to "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A plastic poster with a red carpet and photographers is arranged as a backdrop for portraits of families that adopt cats at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Samuel Trego and Ben Spiri (R) read to "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Ethan Wiggins cuddles "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Trey Douglas (R) speaks with Cassandra Kraus as they read to cats up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>As a promotion for cat adoption, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County allows adopted cats, such as "Brad Pitt," to be named for Academy Award nominees, in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Kaitlyn Karkoska cuddles with "Brad Pitt" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Seth Wiggins and Ethan Wiggins read to "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Kaitlyn Karkoska, Seth Wiggins, and Ethan Wiggins (L-R) read to "Stewart" and "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A humorous sign hangs in an enclosure for cats up for adoption, at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, as children arrive for the "The Book Buddies Program" in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Colby Procyk reads to "Nicky," "Zane," and "Kochi," (L-R) at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Walk of Fame stars are arranged in honor of cats up for adoption on the floor in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A mother and son walk into the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Dusk light illuminates the sign for The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

