Kids with guns

<p>Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

<p>A Turkana man and a boy carrying a gun look on as a G3 battle rifle hangs from a structure used to dry fish at a fishing camp on the shores of Lake Turkana, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Alli Wilbur, 10, shoots a pistol with the instruction of Jory Neville, member of the 63rd batallion of Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

<p>Children play with plastic toy guns on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>A boy plays with a toy gun in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A young member of the North Florida Survival Group gathers an AK-47 rifle from the group leader's truck before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

<p>A boy plays with an unloaded gun while he attends national Children's Day at the Army base in central Bangkok, Thailand January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A street vendor sells toy guns to children on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>A boy inspects a hunting rifle at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Ten-year-old Taine Eriksen checks out a hunting rifle at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada, January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

<p>Afghan boys play with a toy gun in Kabul, Afghanistan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A child dressed as Spanish Civil Guards take part in the "Fat Thursday" carnival celebrations in Burgos, northern Spain February 15, 2007 REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

<p>A boy plays with his toy gun as he sits with a member of the Free Syrian Army in Deir al-Zor, Syria July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A boy poses with a toy gun outside his home in Monterrey, Mexico July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A teenager takes aim with a gun made by Colt at an exhibit booth during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Andrew Josequera, 11, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>An ethnic Miao minority boy, Gun Diuliang, 10, practices aiming next to his father Gun Liangma at their house in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>A boy aims his toy gun during Eid al-Adha in Sanaa, Yemen October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A boy aims a machine gun on top an armored vehicle during the "The Great Strength of Mexico" army exhibition at the municipality of Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut, Lebanon October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>A Tibetan Buddhist monk plays with a toy gun at a local monastery in Diqing, Yunnan province, China October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>British Army Major Jamie Murray of the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Gurkha Rifles, shows his rifle to Afghan children during a patrol outside Checkpoint Tander near the town of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Afghan boys play with toy guns during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old Harrison Atwood (L) and Tony Miele (R) test Trijicon rifle scopes at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

<p>An Afghan boy aims a toy gun at camera as he stands in a village near Herat, Afghanistan October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>Palestinian children play with toy guns on the outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon city, southern Lebanon, October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>A Muslim girl points her toy pistol at boy in a Uighur neighborhood of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>A child receives a ball from a soldier after handing in plastic weapons during the "Guns Exchange Program" in the municipality of Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

