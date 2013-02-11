Killing Bin Laden
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
An aerial view shows the compound that Osama bin Laden was killed in, in Abbottabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Department of Defense
An aerial view shows the compound that Osama bin Laden was killed in, in Abbottabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Department of Defense
A hand-written memo by then CIA Director Leon Panetta in which President Obama authorized the Navy SEAL operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/Handout
A hand-written memo by then CIA Director Leon Panetta in which President Obama authorized the Navy SEAL operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/Handout
Presidentn Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
Presidentn Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
The compound, within which al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, is seen in flames after it was attacked in Abbottabad, in this still image taken from video footage from a mobile phone, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
The compound, within which al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, is seen in flames after it was attacked in Abbottabad, in this still image taken from video footage from a mobile phone, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People cheer outside the White House as President Obama delivers remarks to the nation on the death of Osama bin Laden, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
People cheer outside the White House as President Obama delivers remarks to the nation on the death of Osama bin Laden, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Two men react to the death of Osama bin Laden at the construction site of the former World Trade Center towers in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Two men react to the death of Osama bin Laden at the construction site of the former World Trade Center towers in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. service members deployed at Kandahar Airfield watch a television broadcast of President Obama announcing the death of Osama Bin Laden. REUTERS/Staff Sgt. Stephen D. Schester-USAF
U.S. service members deployed at Kandahar Airfield watch a television broadcast of President Obama announcing the death of Osama Bin Laden. REUTERS/Staff Sgt. Stephen D. Schester-USAF
People read newspapers with cover stories of Osama bin Laden, in Riyadh, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Mashhor
People read newspapers with cover stories of Osama bin Laden, in Riyadh, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Mashhor
Newspaper headlines and clippings posted on a wall inside a staff office at the White House, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Newspaper headlines and clippings posted on a wall inside a staff office at the White House, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A video frame grab, obtained from ABC News, shows the interior in the mansion where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News
A video frame grab, obtained from ABC News, shows the interior in the mansion where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News
A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News
A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News
A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News
A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News
Part of a damaged helicopter lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Part of a damaged helicopter lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy collects debris remaining following the firefight, as journalists surround the compound where Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy collects debris remaining following the firefight, as journalists surround the compound where Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Newspaper front pages left by visitors at a temporary memorial on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Lovering
Newspaper front pages left by visitors at a temporary memorial on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Lovering
A screen grab of the FBI's Most Wanted website taken May 2, 2011. REUTERS/FBI
A screen grab of the FBI's Most Wanted website taken May 2, 2011. REUTERS/FBI
President Barack Obama greets troops at Fort Campbell in Kentucky May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets troops at Fort Campbell in Kentucky May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A badge on a man's t-shirt outside the World Trade Center site, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A badge on a man's t-shirt outside the World Trade Center site, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of the Pakistani religious party Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Islam holds an image of Osama bin Laden during an anti-U.S. rally on the outskirts of Quetta, May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A supporter of the Pakistani religious party Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Islam holds an image of Osama bin Laden during an anti-U.S. rally on the outskirts of Quetta, May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Osama Bin Laden and a man identified as Muhammad Atef in an undated image released by the United States Attorney's office in New York in 1998. REUTERS/HO/ U.S. PM/RC/CLH
Osama Bin Laden and a man identified as Muhammad Atef in an undated image released by the United States Attorney's office in New York in 1998. REUTERS/HO/ U.S. PM/RC/CLH
Osama bin Laden aims a weapon at an undisclosed location on an undated video obtained by Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai al-Aam in June 2001. REUTERS/File
Osama bin Laden aims a weapon at an undisclosed location on an undated video obtained by Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai al-Aam in June 2001. REUTERS/File
Osama bin Laden is shown watching himself on television in a video found in bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Pentagon
Osama bin Laden is shown watching himself on television in a video found in bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Pentagon
The cover of a special edition of TIME magazine devoted to the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/TIME Magazine
The cover of a special edition of TIME magazine devoted to the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/TIME Magazine
Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Next Slideshows
Romney's English roots
It was in England's industrial northwest that Mitt Romney's ancestors lived for generations and converted to Mormonism before leaving for the United States in...
Romney: Chronology of a campaign
Scenes from the Republican ticket.
Romney holding babies
The Republican nominee and the voters of tomorrow.
Romney: On the trail
Romney battles for a spot in the White House.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.