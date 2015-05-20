Killing bin Laden
A screen grab from FBI's Most Wanted website taken May 2, 2011 shows the status of Osama bin Laden as deceased. REUTERS/FBI/Handout
Osama bin Laden is shown watching himself on television in this video frame grab released by the U.S. Pentagon May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pentagon/Handout
An aerial view, released by the United State Department of Defense May 2, 2011, shows the compound (highlighted) that Osama bin Laden was killed in on Monday in Abbottabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Department of Defense/Handout
A hand-written memo by then CIA Director Leon Panetta in which U.S. President Barack Obama authorized a Navy SEAL team operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden at his hideout in Pakistan, is pictured in this combination photo from two...more
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are then...more
The compound, within which al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, is seen in flames after it was attacked in Abbottabad in this still image taken from video footage from a mobile phone May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
President Barack Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Part of a damaged helicopter is seen lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage is seen in the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Part of a damaged helicopter is seen lying near the compound where al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Newspaper headlines and clippings are posted on a wall inside a staff office at the White House in Washington May 2, 2011, the morning after President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York early May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bob Mika (L) and Liam Kolb react to the death of Osama bin Laden at the construction site of the former World Trade Center towers in New York early May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People cheer and wave U.S. flags outside the White House as President Barack Obama delivers remarks to the nation on the death of al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, in Washington May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Local residents try to look past the gates into the compound where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A boy collects debris, the remains of a firefight, outside the compound where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy plays with a tennis ball in front of Osama bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden shout anti-American slogans, after the news of his death, during a rally in Quetta, Pakistan, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
