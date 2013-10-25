Edition:
Kim and Kanye engaged

<p>U.S. singer Kanye West helps his fiancee Kim Kardashian get out of the wrong limousine they boarded after attending Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Television personality Kim Kardashian's engagement ring is seen as she attends Dream For Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, California, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>U.S. musician Kanye West (L) and companion Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Singer Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Singer Kanye West, actresses Milla Jovovich and Kim Kardashian and NFL football player Reggie Bush (L-R) attend the Y-3 Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

