Kim Jong-look-a-like
Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, poses after having a haircut and make-up applied to resemble North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a hair salon in Hong Kong, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, poses with a Chinese tourist on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year ago, Howard's friends teased him for his...more
Howard, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, poses with a Chinese tourist on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year ago, Howard's friends teased him for his resemblance to the North Korean leader. Then on April Fool's Day, the 34-year-old drummer-turned-music producer chopped his hair off and, realising he could make something out of it, set up a Facebook page. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard talks on his phone while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard undergoes a haircut to resemble North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a hair salon in Hong Kong November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard gets make-up applied to resemble North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a hair salon in Hong Kong November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard visits a boutique selling luxury goods while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard poses while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a journalist on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard checks the eyebrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un from a photo before turning himself into a Kim lookalike at a hair salon in Hong Kong, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man takes a photo of Howard, dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard poses while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the waterfront at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard appears dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard gestures while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
