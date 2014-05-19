Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (C) plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (C) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd R) visit the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (2nd R) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) play with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014.
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (2nd L) visits the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets a child during his visit to the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspects a hospital bed frame as he visits the construction site of the Children's Hospital, which is near completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un walks at the construction site of a dental hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) stands at the construction site of a dental hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now under construction in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now under construction in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now under construction in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang January 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang January 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang January 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
