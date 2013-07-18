Kim Jong-un on tour
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un walks through an exhibit during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2,...more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un walks through an exhibit during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un sits beside a fountain during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013....more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un sits beside a fountain during a visit to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which is nearing completion, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in this photo taken June 2, 2013 and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 3, 2013....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in this photo taken June 2, 2013 and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and his wife Ri Sol-ju sit during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and his wife Ri Sol-ju sit during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (bottom R) visits Ma-jeon Beach in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (bottom R) visits Ma-jeon Beach in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 31, 2013. The banner reads, "The Great Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are with...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 31, 2013. The banner reads, "The Great Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are with us forever". REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un inspects apartment houses for scientists under construction in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un inspects apartment houses for scientists under construction in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front R) visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front R) visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L) gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L) gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) smiles as he gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under the Korean People's Army Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 28, 2013.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) smiles as he gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under the Korean People's Army Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 28, 2013.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
The Rohingya exodus
Inside the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya refugees.
North Korean weapons ship
Aboard the North Korean cargo ship seized by Panama.
Zetas cartel
The Mexican government captured the brutal leader of the Zetas drug cartel in an early-morning raid, marking the biggest victory for President Enrique Pena...
Quebec explosion aftermath
Residents of a town in Quebec grapple with the aftermath of the worst railway disaster in North America in more than two decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.