Kim Jong Un re-appears

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo October 14, 2014. Kim, shown using a cane for support, re-appeared in state media after a lengthy public absence that had fueled speculation over his health and grip on power in the secretive, nuclear-capable country. REUTERS/KCNA

