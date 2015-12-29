Kim Jong Un style
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this photo released August 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un attends the 3rd Meeting of Activists in Fisheries under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released December 29, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this photo released June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un has a photo session with participants in the second meeting of KPA logistic personnel in this photo released December 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire and landing exercises in this photo released February 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory in this photo released August 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at documents during a visit to a construction site of a resort for scientists in this photo released May 29, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the January 18 General Machinery Plant in this photo released December 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this photo released August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Jongsong Pharmaceutical General Factory, in this photo released November 8, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un addresses commanding officers of the combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released April 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this photo released March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives�field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the KPA Unit 169 in this picture released January 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital under construction in this photo released July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects an armored vehicle in this still image taken from video at an unknown location released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong Un smiles as he watches a firing contest of anti-aircraft artillery personnel in this photo released June 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles while sitting during a visit to inspect the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released November 14, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
Taking back Ramadi
Iraq flies its flag above Ramadi's government complex, marking its military's first major victory since fleeing from Islamic State 18 months ago.
Safe passage from Syrian towns
Besieged rebel fighters and trapped families are evacuated from three Syrian towns in a rare, U.N.-backed deal.
Displaced Syrians live in caves
Displaced Syrians are using ancient caves as underground shelters in the ongoing civil war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.