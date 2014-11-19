Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 3:35pm EST

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.
Close
1 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
2 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
3 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
4 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
5 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
6 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.
Close
7 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
8 / 24
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
9 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
10 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
11 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
12 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
13 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
14 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.
Close
15 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.
Close
16 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
17 / 24
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
18 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
19 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
20 / 24
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.
Close
21 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
22 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".
Close
23 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

Next Slideshows

Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

The workers who salvage valuable materials from India's waste.

Nov 19 2014
Brazil's drought from above

Brazil's drought from above

Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.

Nov 19 2014
San Francisco's dog mayor

San Francisco's dog mayor

Frida the Chihuahua is made mayor for a day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter.

Nov 18 2014
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

Nov 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast