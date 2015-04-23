Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. Photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
The frontlines of Syria
Moments of combat and calm for rebels on the frontlines of the Syrian civil war.
Migrant memorial
People attend a memorial service after a triple-deck fishing boat, packed with migrants, capsized and sank near Libya with hundreds of people trapped in its...
Israel remembers
Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers and celebrates independence.
Obama in the Everglades
Obama tours Everglades National Park as part of a push to get Americans thinking about climate change closer to home.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.