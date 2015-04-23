Edition:
Thu Apr 23, 2015

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. Photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 23, 2015
