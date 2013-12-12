Edition:
Kim Jong Un's uncle

<p>North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek gestures next to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they attend a commemoration event at the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song Thaek, during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A couple walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes to the members of the honor guard as he and his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek, attend a commemoration event in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sporting Bullet Factory in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA news agency, February 23, 2012. Kim Jong-un's uncle Jang Song-thaek is seen behind Kim. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>Jang song-thaek exits a car as he arrives at the Ziguangge building of Zhongnanhai, the central government compound, in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>China's President Hu Jintao shakes hands with Jang song-thaek in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A woman walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a military unit in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA on December 28, 2011. Kim's brother-in-law Jang Song-thaek is seen in the background. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>An undated picture shows Jang Song-thaek, the new Vice Chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

