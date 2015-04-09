Edition:
Kim Kardashian in Armenia

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe walk out of the Mother Armenia monument while sightseeing in Yerevan, Armenia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE

Kim Kardashian waves to the public while walking in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE

Kanye West carries his daughter North shortly upon their arrival together with Kim Kardashian in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Samvel Berkibekyan/PAN Photo

Kim Kardashian poses for a picture with local residents, with her sister Khloe standing nearby, while sightseeing in central Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE

Kim Kardashian walks shortly after her arrival in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Kim Kardashian gestures on her way to a hotel shortly after arriving in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

