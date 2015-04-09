Kim Kardashian in Armenia
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe walk out of the Mother Armenia monument while sightseeing in Yerevan, Armenia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kim Kardashian waves to the public while walking in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kanye West carries his daughter North shortly upon their arrival together with Kim Kardashian in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Samvel Berkibekyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian poses for a picture with local residents, with her sister Khloe standing nearby, while sightseeing in central Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kim Kardashian walks shortly after her arrival in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Kim Kardashian gestures on her way to a hotel shortly after arriving in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
Next Slideshows
iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
The stars hit the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Kids' Choice Awards
Highlights from the Kids' Choice Awards.
Mad Men's Black and Red Ball
Cast members of "Mad Men" celebrate the final seven episodes with a Black and Red Ball in Los Angeles.
Jolie has ovaries removed
Oscar-winning film star Angelina Jolie said she has had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to avoid the risk of ovarian cancer, the disease that killed her...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.