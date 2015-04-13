Kimye in the Holy Land
Kim Kardashian holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. In a quick visit to holy Jerusalem, Kardashian and rapper Kanye West had their daughter...more
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe leave the Cathedral of Saint James after a baptism ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Kim Kardashian leaves the Cathedral of Saint James after a baptism ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Kim Kardashian, her toddler daughter North West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Kim Kardashian holds her toddler daughter North West as she walks with her husband, rapper Kanye West, and sister Khloe on the grounds of the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera), husband of U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian, walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemen and fans, during a concert in Yerevan, early April 13, 2015. Towards the end of a...more
Kim Kardashian walks out of Yot Verk Church (The Seven Wounds of the Holy Mother of God), also known as Surb Astvatsatsin Church (Holy Mother of God), in Gyumri April 11, 2015. Kardashian arrived to her ancestors' homeland of Armenia with her rapper...more
Kim Kardashian (L) and her sister Khloe Kardashian (C) attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan April 10, 2015. Kim Kardashian, visiting her ancestors' homeland of Armenia, placed flowers at...more
Kim Kardashian together with her rapper husband Kanye West (R) and their daughter North, gets into a car during their visit to Yot Verk Church (The Seven Wounds of the Holy Mother of God), also known as Surb Astvatsatsin Church (Holy Mother of God),...more
Kim Kardashian (C), together with her rapper husband Kanye West and their daughter North, visits the Geghard monastery in the Armenian province of Kotayk April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian with her daughter North West in hand walks during their visit to Yot Verk Church (The Seven Wounds of the Holy Mother of God), also known as Surb Astvatsatsin Church (Holy Mother of God), in Gyumri, Armenia April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk...more
Kim Kardashian (C) and her sister Khloe Kardashian attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Kim Kardashian (R) and her sister Khloe Kardashian pose for a picture as they attend meetings at the government building in Yerevan, Armenia April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian (R, front) poses for a picture with local residents, with her sister Khloe Kardashian standing nearby, while sightseeing in central Yerevan, Armenia April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kim Kardashian (R) and her sister Khloe Kardashian walk out of the Mother Armenia monument while sightseeing in Yerevan, Armenia April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Rapper Kanye West carries his daughter North shortly upon their arrival together with Kim Kardashian in Yerevan, Armenia April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Samvel Berkibekyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian gestures on her way to a hotel shortly after arriving in Yerevan, Armenia April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
