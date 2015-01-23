King Abdullah: 1924-2015
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrives at Heathrow Airport in west London October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
President Barack Obama meets with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Royal Palace in Jeddah September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah speaks with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Riyadh airport March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks with French President Francois Hollande after their meeting at the Saudi Royal palace in Riyadh December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud waits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at his desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud talk before a meeting at the King's desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah attends the opening session of the Arab summit in Doha March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah review a military guard of honor at the Chancellery in Berlin November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah chats with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on his arrival at Riyadh airport January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Bin Abdelaziz hold hands with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a dinner prior to the start of the General Assembly Meeting of the Culture of Peace, at United Nations Headquarters, in New York, November 11, 2008. ...more
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (4th L) is pictured after receiving the "King Faisal International Prize" from Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah walks next to Spain's King Juan Carlos after his arrival at Madrid's Barajas airport July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zipi/Pool
President George W. Bush sips his tea with Saudi King Abdullah during his visit to Al Janadriyah Farm in Al Janadriyah, Saudi Arabia January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah rides in a carriage as he leaves Horse Guards, London, after a ceremonial welcome October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah prays with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at Kaabah in Mecca December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London October 30, 2007. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah is greeted by Pope Benedict XVI on his arrival for their meeting at the Vatican November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Abdul Aziz walks past Malaysian Royal Guards after an official welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
King Abdullah waves as he arrives to open a conference in Riyadh, Feburary 5, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
In the Ebola hot zone
Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia have been at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.
Clashes in Benghazi
Libyan pro-government forces battle an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.