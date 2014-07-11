King James returns
Lebron James will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he announced in Sports Illustrated on Friday. REUTERS/Nir Elias
San Antonio Spurs fans taunt LeBron James during Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
LeBron James stands before Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs in Miami in 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
LeBron James reacts after dunking against the Bucks during the 2013 playioffs. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half against the Celtics in Boston, March 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A fan holds a poster as the Heat played against the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
LeBron James dunks against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, February 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James laugh together on the bench late in the fourth period against the Charlotte Bobcats in Miami, January 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Miami Heat's LeBron James poses for a portrait during Media Day in Miami, September 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh hold keys to the city presented to them at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
'The Big Three' greet guests at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
LeBron James greets fans at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
LeBron James during the fourth quarter of the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, February 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
LeBron James eyes up the defense of the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
LeBron James sits back on defense as he waits for the New Orleans Hornets to advance the ball in New Orleans, March 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
LeBron James dunks during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
LeBron James embraces a student from a school for children of migrant workers during a promotional event in Beijing, August 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
LeBron James grins after he scored a long basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
LeBron James dunks in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, January 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
LeBron James shakes hands with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez during a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
LeBron James tosses powder in the air before the start of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, April 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
LeBron James of the U.S. men's Olympic team greets fans during a team promotional event at Rockefelller Center in New York, June 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James is guarded during play against the Chicago Bulls Thabo Sefolosha in Cleveland, April 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
LeBron James displays hisChosen 1 tattoo as he is interviewed after the U.S. men's basketball team training ahead of the Beijing Olympics, June 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Rise of the megacities
Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.
Rebel stand in Donetsk
Pro-Russian rebels prepare to make a stand in Donetsk against Ukrainian forces.
Syrian rebels fight on
Despite rebel setbacks, the Syrian civil war shows no signs of abating as it stretches into its third year.
North Korea's missiles
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.