Pictures | Fri Jul 11, 2014

King James returns

Lebron James will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he announced in Sports Illustrated on Friday. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Lebron James will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he announced in Sports Illustrated on Friday. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, July 11, 2014
Lebron James will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he announced in Sports Illustrated on Friday. REUTERS/Nir Elias
1 / 25
San Antonio Spurs fans taunt LeBron James during Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs fans taunt LeBron James during Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Friday, July 11, 2014
San Antonio Spurs fans taunt LeBron James during Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
2 / 25
LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
3 / 25
LeBron James stands before Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs in Miami in 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LeBron James stands before Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs in Miami in 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James stands before Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs in Miami in 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
4 / 25
LeBron James reacts after dunking against the Bucks during the 2013 playioffs. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

LeBron James reacts after dunking against the Bucks during the 2013 playioffs. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James reacts after dunking against the Bucks during the 2013 playioffs. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
5 / 25
LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half against the Celtics in Boston, March 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half against the Celtics in Boston, March 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half against the Celtics in Boston, March 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
6 / 25
A fan holds a poster as the Heat played against the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

A fan holds a poster as the Heat played against the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Friday, July 11, 2014
A fan holds a poster as the Heat played against the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
7 / 25
LeBron James dunks against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, February 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LeBron James dunks against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, February 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James dunks against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, February 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
8 / 25
Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James laugh together on the bench late in the fourth period against the Charlotte Bobcats in Miami, January 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James laugh together on the bench late in the fourth period against the Charlotte Bobcats in Miami, January 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Friday, July 11, 2014
Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James laugh together on the bench late in the fourth period against the Charlotte Bobcats in Miami, January 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
9 / 25
Miami Heat's LeBron James poses for a portrait during Media Day in Miami, September 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Miami Heat's LeBron James poses for a portrait during Media Day in Miami, September 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Friday, July 11, 2014
Miami Heat's LeBron James poses for a portrait during Media Day in Miami, September 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
10 / 25
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh hold keys to the city presented to them at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh hold keys to the city presented to them at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh hold keys to the city presented to them at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
11 / 25
'The Big Three' greet guests at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

'The Big Three' greet guests at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Friday, July 11, 2014
'The Big Three' greet guests at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
12 / 25
LeBron James greets fans at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

LeBron James greets fans at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James greets fans at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
13 / 25
LeBron James during the fourth quarter of the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, February 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

LeBron James during the fourth quarter of the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, February 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James during the fourth quarter of the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, February 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
14 / 25
LeBron James eyes up the defense of the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LeBron James eyes up the defense of the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James eyes up the defense of the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
15 / 25
LeBron James sits back on defense as he waits for the New Orleans Hornets to advance the ball in New Orleans, March 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

LeBron James sits back on defense as he waits for the New Orleans Hornets to advance the ball in New Orleans, March 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James sits back on defense as he waits for the New Orleans Hornets to advance the ball in New Orleans, March 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
16 / 25
LeBron James dunks during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LeBron James dunks during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James dunks during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
17 / 25
LeBron James embraces a student from a school for children of migrant workers during a promotional event in Beijing, August 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LeBron James embraces a student from a school for children of migrant workers during a promotional event in Beijing, August 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James embraces a student from a school for children of migrant workers during a promotional event in Beijing, August 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
18 / 25
LeBron James grins after he scored a long basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

LeBron James grins after he scored a long basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James grins after he scored a long basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
19 / 25
LeBron James dunks in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, January 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

LeBron James dunks in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, January 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James dunks in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, January 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
20 / 25
LeBron James shakes hands with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez during a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

LeBron James shakes hands with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez during a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James shakes hands with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez during a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
21 / 25
LeBron James tosses powder in the air before the start of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, April 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

LeBron James tosses powder in the air before the start of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, April 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James tosses powder in the air before the start of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, April 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
22 / 25
LeBron James of the U.S. men's Olympic team greets fans during a team promotional event at Rockefelller Center in New York, June 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LeBron James of the U.S. men's Olympic team greets fans during a team promotional event at Rockefelller Center in New York, June 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James of the U.S. men's Olympic team greets fans during a team promotional event at Rockefelller Center in New York, June 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
23 / 25
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James is guarded during play against the Chicago Bulls Thabo Sefolosha in Cleveland, April 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James is guarded during play against the Chicago Bulls Thabo Sefolosha in Cleveland, April 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James is guarded during play against the Chicago Bulls Thabo Sefolosha in Cleveland, April 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
24 / 25
LeBron James displays hisChosen 1 tattoo as he is interviewed after the U.S. men's basketball team training ahead of the Beijing Olympics, June 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LeBron James displays hisChosen 1 tattoo as he is interviewed after the U.S. men's basketball team training ahead of the Beijing Olympics, June 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, July 11, 2014
LeBron James displays hisChosen 1 tattoo as he is interviewed after the U.S. men's basketball team training ahead of the Beijing Olympics, June 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
25 / 25
