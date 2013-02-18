Edition:
Know your presidents

<p>George Washington, who served from 1789-1797. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>John Adams, who served from 1797-1801. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Thomas Jefferson, who served from 1801-1809. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>James Madison, who served from 1809-1817. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>James Monroe, who served from 1817-1825. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>John Quincy Adams, who served from 1825-1829. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Andrew Jackson, who served from 1829-1837. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Martin Van Buren, who served from 1837-1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>William Henry Harrison, who served in 1841. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>John Tyler, who served from 1841-1845. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>James K. Polk, who served from 1845-1849. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Zachary Taylor, who served from 1849-1850. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Millard Fillmore, who served from 1850-1853. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Franklin Pierce, who served from 1853-1857. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>James Buchanan, who served from 1857-1861. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Abraham Lincoln, who served from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Andrew Johnson, who served from 1865-1869. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Ulysses S. Grant, who served from 1869-1877. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout</p>

<p>Rutherford B. Hayes, who served from 1877-1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>James A. Garfield, who served in 1881. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Chester A. Arthur, who served from 1881-1885. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Grover Cleveland, who served from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Benjamin Harrison, who served from 1889-1893. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>William McKinley, who served from 1897-1901. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Theodore Roosevelt, who served from 1901-1909. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>William Howard Taft, who served from 1909-1913. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Woodrow Wilson, who served from 1913-1921. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Warren G. Harding, who served from 1921-1923. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Calvin Coolidge, who served from 1923-1929. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Herbert Hoover, who served from 1929-1933. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served from 1933-1945. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Harry S. Truman, who served from 1945-1953. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served from 1953-1961. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>John F. Kennedy, who served from 1961-1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Lyndon B. Johnson, who served from 1963-1969. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Richard M. Nixon, who served from 1969-1974. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Gerald R. Ford, who served from 1974-1977. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977-1981. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Ronald Reagan, who served from 1981- 1989. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>George H.W. Bush, who served from 1989 - 1993. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum</p>

<p>Bill Clinton, who served from 1993 - 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>George W. Bush, who served from 2001 - 2009. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Barack Obama, who served from 2009 - present. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

