Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 15, 2014 | 7:31pm EDT

Kobani under siege

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 14
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 14
An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 14
Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 14
Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 14
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 14
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 14
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 14
Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014....more

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 14
Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 14
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
11 / 14
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 14
A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 14
Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas

Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The river Jordan

The river Jordan

Next Slideshows

The river Jordan

The river Jordan

Christian pilgrims flock to the river where Jesus was believed to be baptized.

Oct 15 2014
Air mail for North Korea

Air mail for North Korea

Balloons carry leaflets, snacks, socks and money into the Hermit Kingdom.

Oct 15 2014
Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt

Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt

A soccer match between Serbia and Albania breaks out into a brawl after a drone flew a politically sensitive flag over the pitch.

Oct 15 2014
Ebola's frontlines

Ebola's frontlines

Images from the global fight against Ebola.

Oct 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast