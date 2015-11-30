Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 30, 2015 | 10:45am EST

Kobe Bryant to retire

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot past Detroit Pistons Ben Wallace in Los Angeles, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot past Detroit Pistons Ben Wallace in Los Angeles, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2009
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot past Detroit Pistons Ben Wallace in Los Angeles, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 29
Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2011
Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 29
Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2013
Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
3 / 29
Kobe Bryant dunks against the Boston Celtics late in the fourth quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Kobe Bryant dunks against the Boston Celtics late in the fourth quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2008
Kobe Bryant dunks against the Boston Celtics late in the fourth quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
4 / 29
Kobe Bryant reaches in for the ball as Seattle SuperSonics Gary Payton backs toward the net in Los Angeles, March 5, 1999. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Kobe Bryant reaches in for the ball as Seattle SuperSonics Gary Payton backs toward the net in Los Angeles, March 5, 1999. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Kobe Bryant reaches in for the ball as Seattle SuperSonics Gary Payton backs toward the net in Los Angeles, March 5, 1999. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
5 / 29
Kobe Bryant kisses the NBA championship trophy as Shaquille O'Neal kisses the Most Valuable Player trophy in the locker room after winning the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, June 19, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kobe Bryant kisses the NBA championship trophy as Shaquille O'Neal kisses the Most Valuable Player trophy in the locker room after winning the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, June 19, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Kobe Bryant kisses the NBA championship trophy as Shaquille O'Neal kisses the Most Valuable Player trophy in the locker room after winning the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, June 19, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 29
Lakers head coach Phil Jackson gives instructions to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, December 28, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Lakers head coach Phil Jackson gives instructions to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, December 28, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Lakers head coach Phil Jackson gives instructions to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, December 28, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Topping
Close
7 / 29
Kobe Bryant cries as he admits to adultery in front of his wife Vanessa, in response to news that Eagle County District attorneys would press charges against him for one felony count of sexual assault, at a press conference in Los Angeles, July 18, 2003. Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel concierge at a Colorado mountain resort, but in September 2004, the assault case was dropped by prosecutors after the accuser refused to testify in the trial. The two sides settled after the victim filed a civil lawsuit, and Bryant later apologized for the incident. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant cries as he admits to adultery in front of his wife Vanessa, in response to news that Eagle County District attorneys would press charges against him for one felony count of sexual assault, at a press conference in Los Angeles, July 18,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Kobe Bryant cries as he admits to adultery in front of his wife Vanessa, in response to news that Eagle County District attorneys would press charges against him for one felony count of sexual assault, at a press conference in Los Angeles, July 18, 2003. Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel concierge at a Colorado mountain resort, but in September 2004, the assault case was dropped by prosecutors after the accuser refused to testify in the trial. The two sides settled after the victim filed a civil lawsuit, and Bryant later apologized for the incident. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 29
Boxer Mike Tyson holds up signs in support of Kobe Bryant during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Anaheim, California, October 23, 2003. Bryant was playing in his first game since being ordered to stand trial for sexual assault and undergoing knee surgery. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Boxer Mike Tyson holds up signs in support of Kobe Bryant during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Anaheim, California, October 23, 2003. Bryant was playing in his first game since being ordered to stand trial for sexual...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Boxer Mike Tyson holds up signs in support of Kobe Bryant during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Anaheim, California, October 23, 2003. Bryant was playing in his first game since being ordered to stand trial for sexual assault and undergoing knee surgery. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 29
Kobe Bryant protests after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles March 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant protests after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles March 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2008
Kobe Bryant protests after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles March 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 29
Kobe Bryant walks past fans during a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Kobe Bryant walks past fans during a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2012
Kobe Bryant walks past fans during a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
11 / 29
Steve Nash intervenes as Kobe Bryant berates Metta World Peace (R) for committing a foul during their game in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Steve Nash intervenes as Kobe Bryant berates Metta World Peace (R) for committing a foul during their game in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2013
Steve Nash intervenes as Kobe Bryant berates Metta World Peace (R) for committing a foul during their game in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 29
Kobe Bryant collides with Brian Cook during their preseason game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant collides with Brian Cook during their preseason game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2011
Kobe Bryant collides with Brian Cook during their preseason game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 29
Kobe Bryant reacts during the loss of Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final game to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant reacts during the loss of Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final game to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2011
Kobe Bryant reacts during the loss of Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final game to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 29
Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles January 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles January 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles January 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 29
Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2012
Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 29
Kobe Bryant holds the NBA Championship trophy alone in a shower after the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-96 to win their second consecutive championship following Game 5 of the NBA Finals June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kobe Bryant holds the NBA Championship trophy alone in a shower after the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-96 to win their second consecutive championship following Game 5 of the NBA Finals June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Kobe Bryant holds the NBA Championship trophy alone in a shower after the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-96 to win their second consecutive championship following Game 5 of the NBA Finals June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 29
Ron Artest jumps into the arms of team-mate Kobe Bryant after scoring the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns with less than 1 second on the clock during Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference final playoffs in Los Angeles May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ron Artest jumps into the arms of team-mate Kobe Bryant after scoring the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns with less than 1 second on the clock during Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference final playoffs in Los Angeles May 27, 2010....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2010
Ron Artest jumps into the arms of team-mate Kobe Bryant after scoring the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns with less than 1 second on the clock during Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference final playoffs in Los Angeles May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 29
Kobe Bryant speaks at a webcast to unveil his new Nike Zoom Kobe IV basketball shoe in Los Angeles, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant speaks at a webcast to unveil his new Nike Zoom Kobe IV basketball shoe in Los Angeles, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2008
Kobe Bryant speaks at a webcast to unveil his new Nike Zoom Kobe IV basketball shoe in Los Angeles, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 29
Kobe Bryant passes around Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill as Steve Nash (L) look on during Game 1 of their Western Conference final playoff series in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant passes around Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill as Steve Nash (L) look on during Game 1 of their Western Conference final playoff series in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2010
Kobe Bryant passes around Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill as Steve Nash (L) look on during Game 1 of their Western Conference final playoff series in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 29
Lakers cheerleaders wear T-shirts celebrating Kobe Bryant winning MVP this season, as they play the Utah Jazz during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lakers cheerleaders wear T-shirts celebrating Kobe Bryant winning MVP this season, as they play the Utah Jazz during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2008
Lakers cheerleaders wear T-shirts celebrating Kobe Bryant winning MVP this season, as they play the Utah Jazz during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 29
Kobe Bryant celebrates after his teammate Dwight Howard scored while being fouled on an assist from Bryant during a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kobe Bryant celebrates after his teammate Dwight Howard scored while being fouled on an assist from Bryant during a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2013
Kobe Bryant celebrates after his teammate Dwight Howard scored while being fouled on an assist from Bryant during a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 29
Jay-Z talks with Kobe Bryant before the start of the All-Star game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jay-Z talks with Kobe Bryant before the start of the All-Star game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2013
Jay-Z talks with Kobe Bryant before the start of the All-Star game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 29
Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2013
Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 29
Kobe Bryant holds up the Bill Russell MVP Award (R) and the Larry O'Brien Trophy as he signals his four career championship victories after they defeated the Orlando Magic to win the championship in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Kobe Bryant holds up the Bill Russell MVP Award (R) and the Larry O'Brien Trophy as he signals his four career championship victories after they defeated the Orlando Magic to win the championship in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2009
Kobe Bryant holds up the Bill Russell MVP Award (R) and the Larry O'Brien Trophy as he signals his four career championship victories after they defeated the Orlando Magic to win the championship in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
25 / 29
Kobe Bryant carries his daughter Gianna, as his wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia (2nd R) stand next to him during the Championship parade in Los Angeles, California, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant carries his daughter Gianna, as his wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia (2nd R) stand next to him during the Championship parade in Los Angeles, California, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2010
Kobe Bryant carries his daughter Gianna, as his wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia (2nd R) stand next to him during the Championship parade in Los Angeles, California, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 29
Kobe Bryant leaves a gymnasium surrounded by his fans at Wuhan Sports University after he gave a training course to Chinese young players in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Kobe Bryant leaves a gymnasium surrounded by his fans at Wuhan Sports University after he gave a training course to Chinese young players in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Kobe Bryant leaves a gymnasium surrounded by his fans at Wuhan Sports University after he gave a training course to Chinese young players in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 29
Team USA's Kobe Bryant and Lebron James share a moment on the bench as their team faced Team Puerto Rico in the FIBA Americas regional qualifying basketball tournament to decide two berths for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, in Las Vegas, Nevada August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Team USA's Kobe Bryant and Lebron James share a moment on the bench as their team faced Team Puerto Rico in the FIBA Americas regional qualifying basketball tournament to decide two berths for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, in Las Vegas, Nevada August...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
Team USA's Kobe Bryant and Lebron James share a moment on the bench as their team faced Team Puerto Rico in the FIBA Americas regional qualifying basketball tournament to decide two berths for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, in Las Vegas, Nevada August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 29
Kobe Bryant reacts during their loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant reacts during their loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2012
Kobe Bryant reacts during their loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
All Blacks champions again

All Blacks champions again

Next Slideshows

All Blacks champions again

All Blacks champions again

New Zealand cemented their status as the greatest team in rugby history when they beat Australia to become world champions for a record third time.

Oct 31 2015
Royals down Astros

Royals down Astros

Houston's playoff run comes to an end in Kansas City.

Oct 15 2015
Blue Jays beat Rangers

Blue Jays beat Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Texas Rangers in the fifth game of the ALDS.

Oct 14 2015
Cubs defeat Cardinals

Cubs defeat Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS.

Oct 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast