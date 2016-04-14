Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 14, 2016 | 10:40am EDT

Kobe's last game

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd as he walks on the court before his last NBA game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd as he walks on the court before his last NBA game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd as he walks on the court before his last NBA game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 30
Kobe Bryant is hugged by team mates after scoring a basket during the second half. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant is hugged by team mates after scoring a basket during the second half. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant is hugged by team mates after scoring a basket during the second half. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 30
Kobe Bryant waves to the Staples Center crowd as he leaves the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant waves to the Staples Center crowd as he leaves the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant waves to the Staples Center crowd as he leaves the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 30
Kobe Bryant shoots against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant shoots against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant shoots against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
Kobe Bryant passes the ball behind his back in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant passes the ball behind his back in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant passes the ball behind his back in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 30
Kobe Bryant bumps fists at the scorers table before the start of the second half. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant bumps fists at the scorers table before the start of the second half. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant bumps fists at the scorers table before the start of the second half. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 30
Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following their 101-96 victory against Utah Jazz. Bryant scored 60 points in the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following their 101-96 victory against Utah Jazz. Bryant scored 60 points in the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following their 101-96 victory against Utah Jazz. Bryant scored 60 points in the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 30
Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey (24) and forward Gordon Hayward (20). Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey (24) and forward Gordon Hayward (20). Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey (24) and forward Gordon Hayward (20). Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 30
Kobe Bryant and Roy Hibbert wait at the scorer's table in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant and Roy Hibbert wait at the scorer's table in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant and Roy Hibbert wait at the scorer's table in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 30
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the court. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the court. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the court. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 30
Kobe Bryant after the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant after the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant after the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 30
Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 30
Kobe Bryant hugs Lakers head coach Byron Scott. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant hugs Lakers head coach Byron Scott. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant hugs Lakers head coach Byron Scott. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 30
Fans cheer after Kobe Bryant hits a jump shot. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Fans cheer after Kobe Bryant hits a jump shot. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Fans cheer after Kobe Bryant hits a jump shot. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 30
Balloons and confetti fall following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Balloons and confetti fall following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Balloons and confetti fall following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 30
Kobe Bryant moves the ball as Roy Hibbert provides a screen. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant moves the ball as Roy Hibbert provides a screen. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant moves the ball as Roy Hibbert provides a screen. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 30
Kobe Bryant meets with forward Larry Nance Jr. following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant meets with forward Larry Nance Jr. following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant meets with forward Larry Nance Jr. following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 30
Kobe Bryant runs by after scoring a basket as Jack Nicholson reacts. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant runs by after scoring a basket as Jack Nicholson reacts. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant runs by after scoring a basket as Jack Nicholson reacts. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 30
Kobe Bryant puts up a reverse layup past Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant puts up a reverse layup past Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Kobe Bryant puts up a reverse layup past Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 30
Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 30
Kobe Bryant heads off the court after being replaced by forward Ryan Kelly. Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his NBA career. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant heads off the court after being replaced by forward Ryan Kelly. Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his NBA career. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant heads off the court after being replaced by forward Ryan Kelly. Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his NBA career. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 30
Kobe Bryant speaks to reporters following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant speaks to reporters following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant speaks to reporters following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 30
Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa after the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa after the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa after the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 30
Kobe Bryant fans wait in front of Staples Center before the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant fans wait in front of Staples Center before the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Kobe Bryant fans wait in front of Staples Center before the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 30
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 30
A man photographs a picture of Kobe Bryant next to souvenir caps in the Lakers store at Staples Center on game day. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man photographs a picture of Kobe Bryant next to souvenir caps in the Lakers store at Staples Center on game day. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A man photographs a picture of Kobe Bryant next to souvenir caps in the Lakers store at Staples Center on game day. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 30
A fan wears Air Jordan shoes with Kobe Bryant socks outside Staples Center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A fan wears Air Jordan shoes with Kobe Bryant socks outside Staples Center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A fan wears Air Jordan shoes with Kobe Bryant socks outside Staples Center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 30
Workers paste a Kobe Bryant decal on the side of Staples Center on the last day of Kobe's 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers paste a Kobe Bryant decal on the side of Staples Center on the last day of Kobe's 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Workers paste a Kobe Bryant decal on the side of Staples Center on the last day of Kobe's 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 30
A $5,824 Kobe Bryant souvenir jacket on sale in the Lakers store. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A $5,824 Kobe Bryant souvenir jacket on sale in the Lakers store. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A $5,824 Kobe Bryant souvenir jacket on sale in the Lakers store. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
29 / 30
Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Russian jets fly over U.S. ship

Russian jets fly over U.S. ship

Next Slideshows

Russian jets fly over U.S. ship

Russian jets fly over U.S. ship

Two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea, with one official describing it as one of the most...

Apr 14 2016
Warriors' golden season

Warriors' golden season

The Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, finish an NBA season for the record books.

Apr 14 2016
Turning orange

Turning orange

Devotees smear themselves with vermillion powder to celebrate Sindoor Jatra in Nepal.

Apr 14 2016
Sleeping with sharks

Sleeping with sharks

Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater among sharks.

Apr 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast