Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 9:46am EDT

Koran on the battlefield

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2013
A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy

A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy
Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
