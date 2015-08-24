Korean peninsula tensions
North Koreans who signed up to join the army train in the midst of political tension with South Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 23, 2015. Top aides to the leaders of North...more
A journalist stands next to a South Korean soldier standing guard as he waits for vehicles transporting a South Korean delegation at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the...more
South Korean soldiers sits on a military vehicle, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reporters prepare for a report at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Koreans sign up to join the army in the midst of political tension with South Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 23, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Residents living in a border village are evacuated to a shelter, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters hold onto a North Korean flag as the police try take it away from them during an anti-North Korea rally at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone...more
A man from an anti-North Korea and conservative civic group raises his fist in front of a banner depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an anti-North Korean rally in central Seoul, South Korea, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A boy living in a border village looks at a mobile phone after being evacuated to a shelter, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A tourist holding a parasol walks by a barbed-wire fence decorated by South Korean national flags at the Imjingak pavilion near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) speaks at an emergency meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Military Commission, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 21,...more
A cutout of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set alight by a man from an anti-North Korea and conservative civic group during an anti-North Korean rally in central Seoul, South Korea, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A South Korean soldier checks a resident who wants to pass a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, August 22, 2015....more
A Chinese tourist looks over a barbed-wire fence at the Imjingak pavilion near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
