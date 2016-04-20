Kosher for Passover
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths watch as a man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stacks food during a distribution of food for families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Orthodox Jewish men hold a sheep before slaughtering it during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry bags of food during a distribution of food for families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli ultra-Orthodox men stand behind what they claim is the world's largest matza which they baked in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Orthodox Jewish priest blows a trumpet before a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children look at men as they prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man cleans his hands after preparing matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish picks fresh matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stack food during a distribution of food for families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sort their cooking utensils after dipping them in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish wraps fresh matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths collect food during a distribution of food for families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands next to bags of food during a distribution of food for families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men knead dough as they prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men collect food during a distribution of food for families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man pours flour into a bowl as he prepares matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
