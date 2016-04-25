Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 8:41am EDT

Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq

Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. Clashes between Kurdish and Shi'ite Turkmen paramilitary forces in northern Iraq have killed at least 10 fighters and cut a strategic road between Baghdad and the oil city of Kirkuk, security and medical sources said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. Clashes between Kurdish and Shi'ite Turkmen paramilitary forces in northern Iraq have killed at least 10 fighters and cut a strategic road between Baghdad...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. Clashes between Kurdish and Shi'ite Turkmen paramilitary forces in northern Iraq have killed at least 10 fighters and cut a strategic road between Baghdad and the oil city of Kirkuk, security and medical sources said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 21
A Kurdish gunman kicks a door as he searches for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman kicks a door as he searches for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman kicks a door as he searches for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 21
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 21
An elderly Kurdish gunman takes down a Shi'ite militia flag during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An elderly Kurdish gunman takes down a Shi'ite militia flag during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
An elderly Kurdish gunman takes down a Shi'ite militia flag during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 21
A Kurdish gunman stands in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman stands in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman stands in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 21
A Kurdish gunman points his weapon at a picture of Shi'ite Imam Ali during clashes between Shi'ite militiamen and Kurdish gunmen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman points his weapon at a picture of Shi'ite Imam Ali during clashes between Shi'ite militiamen and Kurdish gunmen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman points his weapon at a picture of Shi'ite Imam Ali during clashes between Shi'ite militiamen and Kurdish gunmen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 21
A Kurdish gunman runs across a street in Tuz Khurmato during clashes between Shi'ite militia and Kurdish gunmen, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman runs across a street in Tuz Khurmato during clashes between Shi'ite militia and Kurdish gunmen, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman runs across a street in Tuz Khurmato during clashes between Shi'ite militia and Kurdish gunmen, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 21
Kurdish gunmen rest during clashes with a Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen rest during clashes with a Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish gunmen rest during clashes with a Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 21
Kurdish gunmen look at a Shi'ite militiaman positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen look at a Shi'ite militiaman positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish gunmen look at a Shi'ite militiaman positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 21
Kurdish gunmen search for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen search for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish gunmen search for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 21
A Kurdish gunman walks in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman walks in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman walks in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 21
Kurdish gunmen look at the burning car of a Shi'ite militiaman in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen look at the burning car of a Shi'ite militiaman in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish gunmen look at the burning car of a Shi'ite militiaman in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 21
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 21
A Kurdish gunman climbs a house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman climbs a house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman climbs a house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 21
Kurdish gunmen hold their rifles in front of the burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen hold their rifles in front of the burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish gunmen hold their rifles in front of the burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 21
A Kurdish gunman uses a hammer to open a hole in a wall near Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman uses a hammer to open a hole in a wall near Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman uses a hammer to open a hole in a wall near Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 21
Kurdish gunmen run on a street during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish gunmen run on a street during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish gunmen run on a street during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 21
Kurdish men walk near a burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish men walk near a burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Kurdish men walk near a burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 21
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 21
A Kurdish gunman runs for cover during clashes with Shi'ite militiamen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman runs for cover during clashes with Shi'ite militiamen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman runs for cover during clashes with Shi'ite militiamen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 21
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Next Slideshows

North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Apr 25 2016
Mourning for Prince

Mourning for Prince

Prince fans gather to thank the pop superstar for a funky time, celebrating his music and mourning his death.

Apr 22 2016
Syria's truce in tatters

Syria's truce in tatters

Shelling in Aleppo and intense fighting on the ground threatens to unravel the weeks-long ceasefire in Syria.

Apr 22 2016
Bernie backers

Bernie backers

Enthusiastic supporters of Bernie Sanders.

Apr 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast