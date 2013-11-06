Edition:
Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

<p>A Christian man fixes a picture of Jesus Christ on the wall of his damaged house near the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents cheer as they celebrate what they said was the liberation of their village from Islamist rebels in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents and Kurdish fighters dance as they celebrate what they said was the liberation of their village from Islamist rebels near the city of Ras al-Ain, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is treated by members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) at a field hospital near the city of Ras al-Ain, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they walk in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, in the province of Hasakah, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) enters a building in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Kurdish female fighters meet inside their base near the city of Ras al-Ain, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand atop a building as one of them holds a weapon in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) holds a walkie talkie as she stands along a street in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) prepares his weapon on a pickup truck near the city of Ras al-Ain, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) feeds a goat near the city of Ras al-Ain, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they gather in Tal Arqum, near the city of Ras al- Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) sits at a checkpoint in Tel Halaf near Ras al-Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) mans a weapon mounted on a pick-up truck as others talk to each others along a street in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) erects his party's flag on a pickup truck in the town of Tel Halaf near Ras al-Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they gather near the city of Ras al-Ain November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) drives a military truck with bullet-holes in the windscreen in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents and Kurdish fighters celebrate what they said was the liberation of their village from Islamist rebels near the city of Ras al-Ain November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) sit on a pickup truck near the city of Ras al-Ain November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he sits at a checkpoint near the city of Ras al-Ain November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

