Kurdish refugees: Then and now

Iraqi Kurdish refugees wait with children in the Cukurca refugee camp in Turkey, April 8, 1991. Photographer Srdjan Zivulovic documented refugees in Cukurca in 1991 who had escaped a military operation by Saddam Hussein's government in Iraq aimed at "Arabizing" Kurdish areas in the north. Images shot in recent months show familiar scenes as crowds of people flee Islamic State militants in Syria. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

