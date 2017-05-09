Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Relatives and fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gather near the coffins of fellow fighters, who were killed during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during their funeral in the...more

Relatives and fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gather near the coffins of fellow fighters, who were killed during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during their funeral in the Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

