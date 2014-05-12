Kurds in Syria
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit attend military training near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand guard behind piled sandbags while on alert from any offensive against them by al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah...more
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand guard behind piled sandbags while on alert from any offensive against them by al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit perform their traditional dance at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit pets a dog at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit play table tennis as part of their recreational activities at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate May 11, 2014. Many civilians in the village, who lost their jobs due to the Syrian conflict, are making a living by refining crude oil to extract...more
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate May 11, 2014. Many civilians in the village, who lost their jobs due to the Syrian conflict, are making a living by refining crude oil to extract useful fuel such as gasoline and kerosene for sale. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter fires his weapon towards forces from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Al Rawiya village, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
The son of a member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, who was killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attack at a Kurdish Security Forces site, kisses his father's picture placed on a hearse during his funeral in Tal Hallaf village, in the west of...more
The son of a member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, who was killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attack at a Kurdish Security Forces site, kisses his father's picture placed on a hearse during his funeral in Tal Hallaf village, in the west of Ras al-Ain city April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Relatives and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units bury a fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside January 28, 2014....more
Relatives and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units bury a fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in Ras al-Ain January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said more
Civilians and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units gesture and raise flags atop a tank that belonged to fighters from the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside January...more
Civilians and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units gesture and raise flags atop a tank that belonged to fighters from the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands in a damaged school in Al-Menajir village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units are seen in training at a military camp in Malikiya, Hassaka province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units guard a point from attacks by the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Khirbet Al-Banat village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Vehicles pass a Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) checkpoint in Tell Tamer town in Hasaka, November 30, 2013. The text on the barrier reads in Arabic "YPG are everywhere, YPG don't sleep". REUTERS/Rodi Said
Female members of the Kurdish police, also known as Asayis, sit together as a fellow member trains them on how to use a weapon at their headquarters in Qamshli November 8, 2013. A picture of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan...more
Female members of the Kurdish police, also known as Asayis, sit together as a fellow member trains them on how to use a weapon at their headquarters in Qamshli November 8, 2013. A picture of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan is seen on the wall above. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they walk in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, in the province of Hasakah, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People sit in the back of a truck as they celebrate what they said was the liberation of villages from Islamist rebels near the city of Ras al-Ain in the province of Hasakah, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 6, 2013. ...more
Members of Kurdish People's Protection Units walk after capturing a military base that belonged to the Islamist rebels near Ras al-Ain, in the province of Hasakah, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian Kurd Asaish stands at a security checkpoint at Derik in Al-Hasakah October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
