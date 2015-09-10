Edition:
Kurds in Turkey

The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6, 2015. Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been clashing almost daily with security forces in southeast Turkey since July, when a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with both sides blaming each other. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6, 2015. Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been clashing almost daily with security forces in southeast Turkey since July, when a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with both sides blaming each other. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A man works at his tea shop in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Turkish Kurdish women in traditional dresses dance during a wedding ceremony for newly married couple Sefket and Dilges Baskin, in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A masked Kurdish boy sits in front of a barricade that blocks a road in Van, eastern Turkey, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bedran Babat

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Turkish Kurdish man talks on his mobile phone at an empty tea shop in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Kurdish men jump over a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Kurdish children enjoy a swing during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Boys hold pieces of metal from a crater caused by a Turkish air strike against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) camps in the village of Amadiya, on the outskirts of Dohuk province July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Turkish Kurdish children play in a street in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Turkish Kurdish people dance as a woman looks on from an entrance to the compound during a pre-wedding henna ceremony in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A woman hangs a banner on a tree during a peace day gathering near the Kurdish-dominated southeastern town of Lice in Diyarbakir province, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A resident walks past a crater caused by a Turkish air strike against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) camps in the village of Amadiya, outskirts of Dohuk province July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
