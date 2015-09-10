Kurds in Turkey
The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6,...more
A man works at his tea shop in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish Kurdish women in traditional dresses dance during a wedding ceremony for newly married couple Sefket and Dilges Baskin, in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A masked Kurdish boy sits in front of a barricade that blocks a road in Van, eastern Turkey, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bedran Babat
A Turkish Kurdish man talks on his mobile phone at an empty tea shop in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Kurdish men jump over a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurdish children enjoy a swing during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Boys hold pieces of metal from a crater caused by a Turkish air strike against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) camps in the village of Amadiya, on the outskirts of Dohuk province July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Turkish Kurdish children play in a street in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish Kurdish people dance as a woman looks on from an entrance to the compound during a pre-wedding henna ceremony in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A woman hangs a banner on a tree during a peace day gathering near the Kurdish-dominated southeastern town of Lice in Diyarbakir province, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A resident walks past a crater caused by a Turkish air strike against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) camps in the village of Amadiya, outskirts of Dohuk province July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
