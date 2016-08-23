Kurds take Hasaka from Assad forces
A Kurdish fighter carries his weapon near a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of economics where a defaced picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in the background, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka,...more
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) rides on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Bashar al-Assad is the glory and the pride of the...more
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter stands with his weapons near a fluttering Kurdish flag in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) man a checkpoint while people ride their vehicles to flee Hasaka after the Syrian government deployed warplanes to bomb the Kurdish-held areas in the city, on one of the exit points of Hasaka, Syria....more
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) walks at the silos of the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) greet each other in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries a walkie-talkie as she stands in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
