Pictures | Tue Aug 23, 2016 | 12:10pm EDT

Kurds take Hasaka from Assad forces

A Kurdish fighter carries his weapon near a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter carries his weapon near a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A Kurdish fighter carries his weapon near a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of economics where a defaced picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in the background, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of economics where a defaced picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in the background, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of economics where a defaced picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in the background, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) rides on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Bashar al-Assad is the glory and the pride of the nation." REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) rides on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Bashar al-Assad is the glory and the pride of the nation." REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) rides on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Bashar al-Assad is the glory and the pride of the nation." REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter stands with his weapons near a fluttering Kurdish flag in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter stands with his weapons near a fluttering Kurdish flag in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A Kurdish fighter stands with his weapons near a fluttering Kurdish flag in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) man a checkpoint while people ride their vehicles to flee Hasaka after the Syrian government deployed warplanes to bomb the Kurdish-held areas in the city, on one of the exit points of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Members of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) man a checkpoint while people ride their vehicles to flee Hasaka after the Syrian government deployed warplanes to bomb the Kurdish-held areas in the city, on one of the exit points of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Members of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) man a checkpoint while people ride their vehicles to flee Hasaka after the Syrian government deployed warplanes to bomb the Kurdish-held areas in the city, on one of the exit points of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) walks at the silos of the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) walks at the silos of the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) walks at the silos of the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) greet each other in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) greet each other in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) greet each other in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries a walkie-talkie as she stands in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries a walkie-talkie as she stands in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries a walkie-talkie as she stands in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
