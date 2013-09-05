L.A. County Fair
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Galapagos postcards
The unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.
Strip club closes its doors
America's first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club, "Lusty Lady" shuts its doors after the landlord refused to negotiate lower rent.
Moscow Air Show
The world's top aircraft makers touch down in Russia.
Northern Ireland's fake stores
Bushmills, the Northern Irish town best known for its whiskey, has taken up a scheme of erecting fake shop fronts on derelict buildings in a bid to woo...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.