Thu Sep 5, 2013

L.A. County Fair

<p>People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

