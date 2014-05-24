Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat May 24, 2014 | 6:45pm EDT

La Decima for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 28
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 28
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 28
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 28
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 28
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 28
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
7 / 28
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 28
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
9 / 28
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 28
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 28
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
12 / 28
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
13 / 28
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 28
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 28
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
16 / 28
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 28
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 28
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
19 / 28
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 28
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
21 / 28
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
22 / 28
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
23 / 28
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
24 / 28
Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 28
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 28
Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
27 / 28
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Attack on Somali parliament

Attack on Somali parliament

Next Slideshows

Attack on Somali parliament

Attack on Somali parliament

Al Qaeda-linked militants attack Somalia's parliament.

May 24 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 24 2014
Clashes in east Ukraine

Clashes in east Ukraine

Violence breaks out between pro-Russian separatists and pro-Ukrainian forces.

May 23 2014
Deadly disarming in CAR

Deadly disarming in CAR

French troops open fire on protesters as they try to disarm Muslim rebels in Central African Republic.

May 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast