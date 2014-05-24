La Decima for Real Madrid
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Attack on Somali parliament
Al Qaeda-linked militants attack Somalia's parliament.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Clashes in east Ukraine
Violence breaks out between pro-Russian separatists and pro-Ukrainian forces.
Deadly disarming in CAR
French troops open fire on protesters as they try to disarm Muslim rebels in Central African Republic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.