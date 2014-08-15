L.A. protests police shooting
A woman protests against the shooting of an unarmed black man in South Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in South Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lavell Ford (5th L) looks at the makeshift memorial for his brother Ezell Ford, near the area he died in South Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in South Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A child with a sign over his face looks on as people protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in South Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest against the shooting of an unarmed black man, as they are approached by a police officer, in Los Angeles, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
