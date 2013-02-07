Ladies in red
American journalist Savannah Guthrie presents a creation at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Celebrities present creations at end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
US Olympian Gabby Douglas presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Soledad O'Brien presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Jillian Michaels presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Roselyn Sanchez arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas of the U.S. has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(From L) Kendall Jenner, Toni Braxton, Kelly Osbourne, Brenda Strong and Torah Bright present creations at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kris Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Minka Kelly presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personalities Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Toni Braxton arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
( L to R) Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Jillian Michaels arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Toni Braxton presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
