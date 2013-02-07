Edition:
Ladies in red

<p>American journalist Savannah Guthrie presents a creation at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

American journalist Savannah Guthrie presents a creation at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Celebrities present creations at end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Celebrities present creations at end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>US Olympian Gabby Douglas presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

US Olympian Gabby Douglas presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Soledad O'Brien presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Soledad O'Brien presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Jillian Michaels presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Jillian Michaels presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas of the U.S. has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas of the U.S. has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>(From L) Kendall Jenner, Toni Braxton, Kelly Osbourne, Brenda Strong and Torah Bright present creations at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

(From L) Kendall Jenner, Toni Braxton, Kelly Osbourne, Brenda Strong and Torah Bright present creations at the end of The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kris Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kris Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Minka Kelly presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Minka Kelly presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personalities Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personalities Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Brenda Strong presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Singer Toni Braxton arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Toni Braxton arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Jamie Chung presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kendall Jenner arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Roselyn Sanchez presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>( L to R) Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

( L to R) Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner present creations during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Jillian Michaels arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Jillian Michaels arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Singer Toni Braxton presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Toni Braxton presents a creation during The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osborne presents a creation during the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrives before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

