Pictures | Fri Apr 5, 2013

Ladies of Aintree

<p>A racegoer falls during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react during the John Smith's Mildmay Novices steeple chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers attend the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers shoes are seen as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react during the Rose Appeal Supports Alder Hey Top Novices hurdle race on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers pose as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react as they arrive for second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Competitors fall at Beechers Brook during the John Smith's Fox Hunters' steeple chase race at Aintree, northern England, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers react as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>A racegoer poses for photographs during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers cheer on the runners and riders in the first race of the day of The Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies is unseated at the 11th fence as winner Triolo D'Alene ridden by Barry Geraghty (front R) rides on in the fourth race of the day of The Topham Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

<p>Racegoers are seen wearing socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Friday, April 05, 2013

