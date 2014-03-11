Lady arm wrestlers
Emilia Garcia (L) competes against Avery Ferguson at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia (L) competes against Avery Ferguson at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her match against Erin Stevens at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her match against Erin Stevens at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event holds up a U.S. flag during the national anthem in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event holds up a U.S. flag during the national anthem in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Alisa Rosenthal flexes her arm after having a tattoo drawn on her arm in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Alisa Rosenthal flexes her arm after having a tattoo drawn on her arm in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia looks on at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia looks on at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia is reflected in a mirror as she puts on make-up to take part in the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia is reflected in a mirror as she puts on make-up to take part in the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kaye Straub wrestles at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kaye Straub wrestles at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Megan Smith smiles as she she gets an autograph from Emilia Garcia as Elise Mayfield looks on before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Megan Smith smiles as she she gets an autograph from Emilia Garcia as Elise Mayfield looks on before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A hat is seen in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A hat is seen in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kaye Straub stretches before her first match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kaye Straub stretches before her first match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia helps Alisa Rosenthal draw a tattoo on her arm in the dressing room prior to the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia helps Alisa Rosenthal draw a tattoo on her arm in the dressing room prior to the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Billy Walsh helps Kaye Straub tape up her hands before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Billy Walsh helps Kaye Straub tape up her hands before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Trophies handed out to the champion at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers are seen in the dressing room in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Trophies handed out to the champion at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers are seen in the dressing room in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event take part in a pre-show cheer in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event take part in a pre-show cheer in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia helps her colleagues Megan Tormey (L) and Servia Rindfleish prepare their costumes at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia helps her colleagues Megan Tormey (L) and Servia Rindfleish prepare their costumes at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia (2nd L) reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. Garcia is joined by Megan Tormey (2nd R) and Servia Rindfleish. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia (2nd L) reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. Garcia is joined by Megan Tormey (2nd R) and Servia Rindfleish. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Iditarod race across Alaska
Dogsledders cross the finish line of a thousand mile race across Alaska to commemorate a 1925 rescue mission to Nome.
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
When the Japan tsunami struck
Images from the first moments of the tsunami three years ago.
CeBIT tech fair
A look at the new gadgets at CeBIT, the world's largest technology fair.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.